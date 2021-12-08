Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.75) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday.

SGC stock opened at GBX 77.55 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £427.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

