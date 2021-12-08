Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 96.49 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.21. Sureserve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.49 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £155.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,532.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.