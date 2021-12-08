Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($165.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

LON GAW opened at GBX 9,210 ($122.13) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a 12 month high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,882.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £109.93.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

