Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($165.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

LON GAW opened at GBX 9,210 ($122.13) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a 12 month high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,882.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £109.93.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

