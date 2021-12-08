Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.67 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.17 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

