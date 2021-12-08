Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Allstate (LON:ALL)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective for the company.

Shares of ALL opened at GBX 25.48 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.17 ($0.35).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

