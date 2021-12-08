Croda International’s (CRDA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

LON:CRDA opened at £104.10 ($138.05) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,289.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,394.63. The company has a market cap of £14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 52 week high of £104.10 ($138.05).

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46). Insiders acquired 5 shares of company stock valued at $44,535 in the last 90 days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

