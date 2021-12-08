Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.50 million and the highest is $163.86 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $592.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $815,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,826,555 shares of company stock worth $46,669,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

