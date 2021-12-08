Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,315 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,315 ($17.44) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.53) to GBX 1,650 ($21.88) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($20.16) to GBX 1,430 ($18.96) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.53) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,645 ($21.81).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,461.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.83), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($159,361.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

