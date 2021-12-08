LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $9.03. LG Display shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 8,109 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

