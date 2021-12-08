Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.91

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 7209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.