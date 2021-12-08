Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 15621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.