Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 15621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.