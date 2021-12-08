Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.30

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 1691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

