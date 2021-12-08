Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.89

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBLA. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

