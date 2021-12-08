Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $141.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.71.

FIS stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 289.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

