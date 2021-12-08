Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Cabot stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Cabot has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

