Evercore ISI Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.79.

NYSE:QSR opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

