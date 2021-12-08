Morgan Stanley Raises Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.62.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock worth $117,112,469. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

