Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $28.36 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

