L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

AIQUY stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $36.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L'Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

