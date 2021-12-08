BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE ABBV opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

