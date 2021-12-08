Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €72.00 ($80.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.