St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.