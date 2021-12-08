Contrasting Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bit Digital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.73%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 21.40 -$1.91 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.14 $305.00 million $16.06 2.58

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.19, indicating that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.