Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post sales of $209.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.98 million. fuboTV posted sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $616.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $617.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $6,307,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 20.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

