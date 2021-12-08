Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

