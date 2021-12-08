Raymond James Boosts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$2.50

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$25.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

