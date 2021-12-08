Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.