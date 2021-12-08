BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $335.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.44.

BGNE stock opened at $317.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,427 shares of company stock worth $26,866,223 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

