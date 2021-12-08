CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

