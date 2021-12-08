Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,310 ($17.37) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.90) to GBX 1,450 ($19.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.34) to GBX 1,477 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.86).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,218 ($16.15) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 805.50 ($10.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,155.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

