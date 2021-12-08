Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.18 on Monday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.