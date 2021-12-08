Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.18 on Monday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

