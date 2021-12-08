Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

GEMD stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.14 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.49.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

