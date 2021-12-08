Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMEGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

