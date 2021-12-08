Rand Capital (RAND) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 40.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rand Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital Competitors 262 925 831 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Rand Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rand Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 371.76% 3.52% 2.76% Rand Capital Competitors -23.71% -17.17% -8.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million $740,000.00 3.04 Rand Capital Competitors $134.28 million $54.52 million 12.49

Rand Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital. Rand Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rand Capital rivals beat Rand Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

