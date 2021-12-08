Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post sales of $376.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.49 million to $379.75 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GRBK. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

