Analyzing Grocery Outlet (GO) & Its Peers

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grocery Outlet to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.18 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.14

Grocery Outlet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1107 2621 2670 83 2.27

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Grocery Outlet’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Grocery Outlet competitors beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

