Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

BRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14). Insiders acquired 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $527,518 in the last quarter.

BRW stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 372.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

