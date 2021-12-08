Liberum Capital Lowers Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target to GBX 32

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 36 ($0.48) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON SHG opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Shanta Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £94.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.77.
About Shanta Gold
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.