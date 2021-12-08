Spectris’ (SXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.55).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,597 ($47.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,722.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,833.57.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.