Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on the stock.

Shares of Luceco stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £567.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.35. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

