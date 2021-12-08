Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on the stock.
Shares of Luceco stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £567.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.35. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Luceco
