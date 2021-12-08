Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 630 ($8.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

PAG stock opened at GBX 549.60 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 539.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 536.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 578 ($7.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

