Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

BZLFY opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

