Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $3,489,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

