Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $394.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

