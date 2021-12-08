Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

HI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

