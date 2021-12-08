Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DYNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.