Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

