Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

EGLE opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $576.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.86%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

