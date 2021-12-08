Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

CURV opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82. Torrid has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

