TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.70

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

